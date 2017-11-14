Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars’ Road Woes Continue With Loss In Raleigh

Jamie Benn vows redemption for an “embarrassing” night. Plus, Gary Bettman in Toronto, and Sergei Zubov in an upcoming book.

For the first two periods, the Dallas Stars didn’t look like a losing team. They came back after the Carolina Hurricanes scored the first goal, then held the tie through the end of the second frame.

But once Teuvo Teravainen ’s hot streak started, they collapsed. And if fans felt frustrated, at least they weren’t alone, writes Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News:

Goalie Ben Bishop, who made 23 saves, walked off the ice and into the visiting locker room at PNC Arena and smashed his stick on the hallway door. Teravainen's power-play goal at 2:39 in the third broke a 1-1 tie. "They go up 2-1, and instead of responding there, we end up kind of folding," Bishop said.

Captain Jamie Benn called the loss “embarrassing,” and he says the team plans to right the ship tonight in Sunrise:

The chance to play Tuesday at Florida and again Thursday at Tampa Bay means the Stars won't have to stew on Monday's loss. "We want to get right back into it and regroup and redeem ourselves," Benn said. "We're going to forget about this one pretty quick and get ready for tomorrow."

There’s more at Mike’s place. [SportsDayDFW]

More Stars

Bruce LeVine tweeted a reminder about last year’s road record that Stars fans probably didn’t need or want, but this is where we are right now.

During the 2015-16 season, the Stars won 22 road games. Since that time the team has gome 15-30-5 away from the AAC. — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) November 14, 2017

On a lighter note, the Dallas Stars Foundation is teasing the contents of the 2018 player calendar, and holy cats for real: Check out Antoine Roussel and his best buddy.

How cute is Minou Roussel?? pic.twitter.com/KMP3PKHXm1 — Dallas Stars Fndn (@DS_Foundation) November 13, 2017

Sean Shapiro previewed his new book on Twitter, and it should make fans of Sergei Zubov smile:

Since it's HHOF night and Zubov is in Twitter conversation, a quick preview of a section in my book: pic.twitter.com/Qnxl3tHTNW — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 14, 2017

The Z-word has been in the wind this week, as even the FOX Sports Southwest crew wondered aloud if John Klingberg could be the second coming Stars fans have been waiting for.

Is @johnklingberg the next Sergei Zubov? Take a look at the numbers ⬇️. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/q9C9NjGvYm — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 14, 2017

Around the league(s)

Last night’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction meant the NHL was practically dark (and especially dark if you were in Raleigh – it’s a joke! a Starsing joke, lulz). The only other game on offer happened to be an #MDK joint, with the St. Louis Blues getting torched by the Calgary Flames, 7-4. [Matchsticks and Gasoline]

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets are moving up in the 7-Eleven Power Rankings, which include the Blues and the Nashville Predators among the top 10.

The NHL concussion conversation goes silent during Hockey Hall of Fame weekend, even as the induction of players like Paul Kariya make it conspicuous by its absence. [New York Times]

Manon Rhéaume stopped seven shots for the Tampa Bay Lightning, yet she changed the trajectory of women’s hockey for generations. Is she worthy of a HHOF nod as a Builder? Ryan Kennedy looks at the case.

Manon Rheaume's impact on the game: worthy of a Hall of Fame nod? https://t.co/O6EWTjI2aU — Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) November 13, 2017

Mary Clarke reviews six potential playoff hopefuls who have gotten off to rocky starts. [SB Nation]

It’s always news when Gary Bettman gets in front of a microphone. Yesterday he talked about everything from the Beijing Olympics to future NHL expansion.

Gary Bettman talked Olympics, World Cup, lockouts & expansion today in Toronto. Here are some highlights. https://t.co/JLC7FeIU2A — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 13, 2017

Sad news from the Arizona Coyotes: Former co-owner George Gosbee has died, at the age of 48. [Sportsnet]

Finally

Always close on a funny GIF, unless you can close on a Jeopardy! reference. This one belongs to a certain team from Ohio that may or may not have a cannon. Enjoy.