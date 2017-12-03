Dallas Stars Daily Links: With Second Defeat of the Blackhawks, Have the Stars Taken Back Their Game?

Ken Hitchcock has some thoughts. Plus, Radek Faksa continues to rule, and Seattle could finally be ready for the NHL.

The Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks in two games in three days. They’re also riding a four-game winning streak. Is it too early for analysis?

Head coach Ken Hitchcock seems to believe the recent streak is a course correction for a team that may finally be catching some bounces and answering difficulty differently, writes Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News:

"It's how you deal with adversity," Hitchcock said. "You can build or you can crumble, and we're building. Every team has to go through adversity. You have to go through it, you hope you don't go through it for long, but that's what we're doing. I like the way we're responding. "We're going to have to face it all of the time," Hitchcock added. "I just don't think it's relevant whether it's road or home. To me. it's when the push comes to shove, how do you respond? I like the way we're responding right now."

Some of that adversity came from missing Antoine Roussel due to a bout with flu. And observant fans might be forgiven for thinking another backup netminder (Anton Forsberg with 33 saves) was about to drink their milkshake, or perhaps their Victory Green smoothie. So it’s not surprising that Hitchcock is slowing the roll on talking about that other kind of roll:

...[Last night’s win] makes the Stars 6-1-0 in their past seven games, but don't tell Hitchcock they are on a roll. "I think roll is the most over-rated word in the league," he said. "To me, it's not about getting on a roll. It's how long you stay in the ditch, and if you stay in a short time, you're going to have a very successful season."

There’s more at Mike’s place. [SportsDayDFW]

Heika has some cold facts about Ben Bishop’s big performance and the importance of good passing:

Cold facts: Bishop comes up big in shootout to fuel Stars' 3-2 win over Chicago https://t.co/tUCOabvxE5 pic.twitter.com/X02QziRx1Z — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) December 3, 2017

And Stars digital correspondent Scott Burnside brings his Five Takeaways from a whirlwind few days.

In case you were otherwise indisposed, here's a look at @DallasStars fourth straight win, a shootout victory over @NHLBlackhawks that was a ton of fun even if Stephen Johns didn't get his number called in the shootout. https://t.co/mS5VZBidTQ — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) December 3, 2017

To the highlights! Radek Faksa is on pace for at least 30 goals this season, and he scored a second-period beauty off a great assist from Remi Elie.

And you’ll probably be talking about Bishop’s sliding block on Nick Schmaltz in OT for the next couple of days at least.

Josh Bogorad put Tyler Seguin’s long night in its historical context.

Tyler Seguin played 28:50 tonight. That's the second-highest amount of ice time by a forward in @DallasStars history. It trailed Mike Modano by just 4 seconds from April 10, 2002 vs Minnesota. — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) December 3, 2017

There’s also this:

During their current 4-game winning streak, the @DallasStars have played the last 193:39 without ever trailing. — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) December 3, 2017

Meanwhile, from the Chi-town side, this Alex DeBrincat stat may amaze you. Too bad he’s so small and everything, right?...

.@Brinksy97 tallied a goal to become the first #Blackhawks rookie in franchise history to record 10 goals in a calendar month. #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/rK8adaL3by — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 1, 2017

Can it be coincidence that the Jere Lehtinen ceremony came so soon before this #MDK winning streak? Between the banner and the laces lie some powerful magicks.

Jere Lehtinen’s number in its permanent spot at American Airlines Center. pic.twitter.com/yaFITdKVRb — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) December 3, 2017

More Stars

It’s another day in the #MDK, and the Stars are in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche with Kari Lehtonen in net. Mark Stepneski has the official preview.

John Klingberg made the cut when the NHL.com staff announced their 11-man 2018 All-Star team for the Central Division. Fan voting is on now. [NHL]

We’ve already mentioned Rou’s flu, but Mark also has a Martin Hanzal update: The big center is “week to week” with a hamstring injury, and Jason Dickinson has gotten the call-up.

The Dallas Stars have recalled forward Jason Dickinson from the Texas Stars of the AHL.



Dallas center Martin Hanzal (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to November 28. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) December 3, 2017

You may remember that defender Stephen Johns forged a close bond with Nathan Beatty, an eight-year-old Stars fans from Glen Rose who suffered from a rare and deadly brain cancer. Nathan died on July 4, but Johns is still cheering on his family.

@stjohns28 thanks so much for taking the time to see us tonight! I know Nathan loved to see you and joke with you so much. He's Probably still cheering you on and playing jokes on you from heaven #NathanStrong pic.twitter.com/x1VL3skuUO — Tara Beatty (@TBeatty925) December 3, 2017

Around the league(s)

Last Night, In #Murder

Viktor Arvidsson and P.K. Subban got big assists off the ice last night as they helped one Perds fan pop the question to another.

If only all hockey games could start off this beautifully.



Congrats to the couple! https://t.co/VctaMxXXrH — NHL (@NHL) December 3, 2017

Have the Montreal Canadiens missed Carey Price, do you think? Price backstopped his fifth consecutive win and Paul Byron netted his first career hat trick during a 10-1 blowout of the Detroit Red Wings. [Eyes On The Prize]

After years of back-and-forth and at least one expired Memorandum of Understanding, the Seattle City Council is expected to approve a $600 million deal for the KeyArena renovation tomorrow. Will the NHL come calling? [NBC King5]

The Philadelphia Flyers are experiencing a bad stretch, and Jakub Voracek isn’t mincing words.

Flyers' Voracek: 'Everything we touch right now turns to s--t' https://t.co/fia4b2XDqd pic.twitter.com/hMBXQF2LQN — theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) December 2, 2017

Check it out, Stranger Things fans: Dustin (a.k.a. Gaten Matarazzo) sang the national anthem before Friday night’s New York Strangers Rangers game.

Texas Stars

Roope Hintz scored his fourth goal in five games, but the Texas Stars’ winning streak ended, as did their latest road trip, with a 6-2 loss to the Rockford IceHogs.

The winning streak ends at five for the #txstars as they fall to the Rockford IceHogs by a 6-2 final.



Read: https://t.co/UO5hPQ6kQ6 pic.twitter.com/SsCo7zLPnN — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 3, 2017

Finally

Leave it to @TylerSeguinProblems to sum up the past few days with a GIF. Enjoy.