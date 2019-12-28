Dallas Stars hire former defenseman and Hall of Famer Sergei Zubov as Senior Consultant to Hockey Operations

On Friday, Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill announced the team hired former Stars defenseman Sergei Zubov as their Senior Consultant to Hockey Operations and he will take over at the position immediately. The NHL said the role involves consulting the operations department "in all matters" when it comes to the Stars and the AHL-affiliate Texas Stars. He will also oversee the amateur prospects. Zubov will report directly to Nill.

Nill said he is thrilled to bring the former player back to Dallas.

He said (Via NHL.com):

"We are thrilled to bring Sergei back into the Stars family. He has been a big part of building hockey here in Dallas as a player, and we are excited for him to continue adding to that legacy in this management role. He has a brilliant hockey mind and his presence in the organization will benefit us all."

Zubov had a variety of coaching positions in the KHL in Russia over the past eight seasons.

The Hockey Hall of Famer was the head coach for Sochi and helped lead the team to the playoffs in both seasons where he was with the team. He was a defensive assistant for the Russian National Team in 2015.

He spent 16 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Stars for the majority of that time, with 12 total seasons in Dallas, including helping the team to its only Stanley Cup championship in 1999. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, where he won his first Stanley Cup in 1994.

With the Stars, he holds franchise records for a defenseman in points with 549, goals with 111, assists with 438 and games played. He also is the franchise leader in power-play goals (60) plus/minus (+103) and shots on goal where he clocks in at 1,694.

This November, the team announced they were retiring his number 56 and he became the sixth player in team history to have his jersey hung up.

Neal Broten (7), Bill Goldsworthy (8), Mike Modano (9), Bill Masterton (19) and Jere Lehtinen (26) also have their numbers retired with the Stars.

The 49-year-old has a lengthy resume that includes a gold medal as a member of the Unified Team at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, three All-Star game appearances and 13 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.