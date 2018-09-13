Dallas Stars lock up Tyler Seguin with eight-year, $78.8M contract extension

Tyler Seguin can get comfortable in Dallas. On Thursday, the Dallas Stars announced that they have agreed to an eight-year, $78.8M contract extension with Seguin. The deal kicks in next season and will will keep Seguin under contract with the club through 2027. He'll become the highest-paid player on the team with an average annual value of $9.85 million.

Seguin, 26, spoke to the media just last week and voiced his frustrations with a lack of progress on contract negotiations. It appears those frustrations were short-lived, as the star center will be heading into camp with a brand new deal.

The team announced the extension in pretty creative fashion.

The new deal presents a significant (and well-deserved) pay raise for seguin, who is due to make $6.5 million this season ($5.75 against the cap) in the final year of the six-year extension he signed with the Boston Bruins in 2012. The Bruins traded Seguin, then 22, to Dallas a year after that contract was inked, citing -- among other reasons -- his maturity issues.

Over the past five seasons with the Stars, Seguin has developed into one of the best offensive players in the league. He's hit the 30-goal mark four times -- including a career-high 40-goal campaign last season. He's been a 70-point scorer in each of the past five years.

The Stars are banking on that type of production to continue as they try to get back to being contenders in the Western Conference. Since Seguin arrived in 2013, the team has made the playoffs twice in five seasons -- winning just one playoff series. After finishing first in the Western Conference during the 2015-2016 regular season, they were bounced in the second round of the playoffs by the St. Louis Blues. They haven't made the playoffs since.