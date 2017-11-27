Dallas Stars Prospect Update: Landon Bow taking over Texas Stars crease

Elsewhere: Nick Caamano gets traded in the OHL, Jason Robertson has monster weekend

Last week I started off this column by writing about Ondrej Vala, a prospect that the Stars added to their system through a free agent signing instead of through the draft, and I’ll be kicking things off this time by writing about another prospect that Dallas added that way: goaltender Landon Bow.

Bow had an enormous week for the AHL’s Texas Stars, winning three straight games. In total, he turned aside 80 out of the 84 shots that he faced in those contests. Those numbers boost his season totals to a record of 6-3 and a save percentage of .909.

What’s more interesting, however, is that Bow has now started five straight games for Texas. He has, at least for the time being, taken over the starting duties for Texas from veteran netminder Mike McKenna (who, in comparison to Bow, has a .871 save percentage so far this season).

The Stars signed Bow after the 2015-16 season, where he starred for the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos and Seattle Thunderbirds as an overage goalie. It was a low-risk, high-reward move to provide Dallas with some prospect depth in the goaltending position, and now that some time has passed, it’s safe to say that the move is paying big dividends.

The sample size is still small (Bow has only played a total of 16 games for Texas over the last two seasons), but if he continues to get a lot of starts and his plays keeps improving at its current pace, the 22-year-old Bow might, one day, work himself into the conversation for an NHL job.

AHL

Beyond Bow, it was a good week for a few other Dallas prospects playing in the AHL.

Roope Hintz looked great, picking up three points over the three contests. Denis Gurianov scored his first goal of the year and generated other chances with his size and skating. Jason Dickinson potted his eighth goal of the year, an overtime winner that can be seen below. Dillon Heatherington picked up another assist and, notably, wore an “A” on his sweater for two of the games, showing that he continues to play a big role on the team.

Highlights of all three games can be found here.

Texas still has a few kinks to work out in their overall play, but perhaps the perfect week that they just had in their schedule is a sign of more good things to come.

North American Juniors

OHL

After two and a half challenging, and often bizarre, seasons with the Flint Firebirds, forward Nick Caamano was traded last week to the Hamilton Bulldogs. The move sees Caamano going from one of the worst teams in the OHL to one of the best (Hamilton is currently 3rd in the entire OHL). He also gets reunited with former Flint teammate and Montreal Canadiens prospect Will Bitten.

Caamano wasted no time getting acquainted to his new digs, scoring a goal and an assist in his Hamilton debut. Highlights of that game can be found here.

Also in the OHL, Jason Robertson had a monster week for the Kingston Frontenacs, picking up seven points after playing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Video of two of his goals can be found here.

NCAA

Riley Tufte scored his sixth goal of the season for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, powering to the net to bang home a juicy rebound.

Defenseman Joe Cecconi continues to make the most of his newfound opportunities in offensive situations for the University of Michigan Wolverines, scoring his third goal of the year. He now has 10 points in 14 games this season, well beyond the eight points in 33 games that he recorded last year.

CLIP: @Jcecconi9 ties it up at one apiece 7:49 into the second period! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qncYkYMO8b — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 26, 2017

Europe

Finland

Miro Heiskanen picked up his eighth goal of the year in Finland’s top league as HIFK beat Tappara. Even better, his goal was an overtime game-winner:

Miro Heiskanen's dazzling overtime game winner for HIFK vs Tappara from tonight. His 8th goal of the Liiga season in just 15 games. @StarsInsideEdge @seanshapiro pic.twitter.com/QhdEqO0RWw — Finnish jr hockey (@FINjrhockey) November 25, 2017

Goaltender Markus Ruusu started the season with Ilves in the Liiga, but after some struggles and poor numbers, has been assigned to the organization’s junior team. He has a .924 save percentage in two starts so far at that level.

Sweden

Frolunda won all three of their games in Sweden’s top league last week, which is a good sign for the two Dallas Stars prospects on the team: John Nyberg and Jacob Peterson.

Nyberg had one assist in those three games while playing between 18 and 20 minutes of ice time. Peterson, who was recently called up from Frolunda’s junior club, was mostly a passenger, playing under three minutes of ice time in each game; still, this experience with a pro team should be a good learning experience for his development.

2018 NHL Draft Watch

No other junior team churns out as much NHL talent as the OHL’s London Knights, and once again this year it looks like the Knights will have a player that will get selected in the 1st round of the draft: defenseman Evan Bouchard.

Bouchard has developed into London’s unquestioned #1 defender, playing a ton of minutes for the team. With size, skating, smarts and puck skills, he can do a little bit of everything. He’s especially potent on the powerplay, where he’s record many of his 30 points in 25 games this season

He’s a late 1999 birthday and in his third OHL season, so he has an edge over other first-year draft-eligible players, but it’s looking more and more like Bouchard has a bright NHL future ahead of him.

Dallas Stars Prospect Stats 2017-18