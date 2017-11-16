Dallas Stars Thursday Links: Bishop Returns to Tampa

Ben Bishop returns to Tampa for the first time since he was traded at last year’s deadline. Plus: Curtis McKenzie is named Captain of the Texas Stars, and Sergei Zubov gets brought up in some Hall of Fame discussion.

The Dallas Stars will face off tonight against the best team in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning. But for goaltender Ben Bishop, the game holds special meaning: it’s the first time he’ll be back in Tampa after being traded to the Los Angeles Kings at last year’s trade deadline.

"It's where I got my start," Bishop said. "It's where I met my wife. It's where I met so many great people away from the rink." "I'm excited," he said. "It's kind of like a second home. It has a special place in your heart. It wasn't just a place where I went and played hockey and left. You set some roots there and still have them."

Bishop is the all time Tampa Bay leader in every (positive) goalie category according to hockey-reference.com. He was a big reason for their success in recent years, as Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is quick to point out:

"If I look at my time in the NHL, everything sort of turned when we got Bishop," Cooper said. "If there was one single person that has had the major impact on this franchise in the time I've been here, its Ben Bishop. We needed an anchor.

You can read more about Bishop’s homecoming in Scott Burnside’s piece here.

As already mentioned, the Stars will take on the Lightning tonight. Here’s Mark Stepneski with the official game preview: [NHL]

Scott Burnside has some pretty cool guests for his fifth podcast episode:

Hey, it's Burnside Chats time. Great catching up with @rayferrarotsn, Dallas goaltending coach (and Stanley Cup winner) Jeff Reese and of course the head coach Ken Hitchcock. https://t.co/r0ghf50T89 — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 15, 2017

Also here are Burnside’s five takeaways from Tuesday’s shootout loss against the Florida Panthers. [NHL]

Last one, I promise: here is a one-on-one interview between Burnside and former Star Vern Fiddler:

"I can tell you, honestly, I do not miss putting on my skates." @OvertimeScottB sits down with Fidds to discuss his first fall being away from the game. https://t.co/55FQgnHeHT — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2017

Greetings from Scenic Cedar Park!

In case you missed it: Jason Dickinson’s brief stint in Dallas is over as of yesterday.

Jason Dickinson has been reassigned to the Texas Stars. https://t.co/6WfvOVe2Da — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2017

The Texas Stars have named Curtis McKenzie as their new captain. Travis Morin will wear the ‘C’ whenever McKenzie is called up. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

McKenzie proceeded to lead the team to a 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Rampage with two power play goals. [100 Degree Hockey]

Sean Shapiro talks Julius Honka, who remains pointless in both the AHL and NHL, in a subscribers-only piece:

Julius Honka trying battle through and get his mojo back in AHL https://t.co/xrDZTvEDIF pic.twitter.com/y9sWL9c1o0 — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 15, 2017

Around the League

The Chicago Blackhawks snapped the New York Rangers’ 6 game winning streak in the only Central Division game last night. [Second City Hockey]

In case I didn’t make it clear, the Lightning are good, and now they claim the top spot in yet another Power Rankings:

Elliotte Friedman talks about Jason Spezza’s struggles and throws out his support for Sergei Zubov for next year’s Hall of Fame inductees in his 31 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]

Ryan Lambert also name drops Zubov as a potential pick while also arguing the HOF might be letting in too many players.

Ex-Dallas Star Antti Niemi is on his third team of the season, but that doesn’t mean he’s not having fun playing. [NHL]

Speaking of former Stars goalies, it looks like the team might have finally drafted a NHL starter:

Still no update on Max Lagace's health...and with no other VGK goalie ready to play...don't be surprised if Dylan Ferguson...from Lantzville, BC and the Kamloops Blazers...gets the start in Vancouver tomorrow vs Canucks. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) November 15, 2017

Dylan Ferguson opens up about his crazy past few weeks, as he went from Junior level goalie to starting in his first NHL game. [Sportsnet]

Meanwhile the other desert team isn’t doing so hot (no pun intended), but the Arizona Coyotes can honestly say it could be worse. [The Hockey News]

Finally...

Am I obsessed with Miro Heiskanen? Yes, and you should be too; here are all seven goals the Stars prospect has scored this season for HIFK: