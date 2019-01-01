Dallas Stars will host 2020 NHL Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium
This is the first time the Winter Classic has gone to the Lone Star State
Notre Dame Stadium hosted the NHL Winter Classic for 2019. Dallas is getting the game in 2020.
Sportsnet's John Shannon reported Monday that the league would announce Dallas as the next location to the NHL's annual outdoor showdown. The NHL confirmed the report Tuesday during the 2019 Winter Classic.
It's unclear who the host Stars will play in next year's game. This week's 2019 Winter Classic between the Bruins and Blackhawks marks the first time the yearly game will be played outside of the state of the host team, with Boston and Chicago both traveling to Indiana for their New Year's Day special.
Dallas, which has never hosted the game before, would be southern-most location of the Winter Classic in its relatively brief history.
Since the outdoor series began in 2008, the following cities have played host to the game: Ann Arbor, Boston, Chicago, Foxborough, Orchard Park (New York), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Queens, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NHL Winter Classic live updates
Ring in the new year with instant analysis of the Winter Classic, from Notre Dame Stadium
-
Winter Classic: What you need to know
A primer for the latest installment of the NHL's annual New Year's Day spectacle
-
2019 Winter Classic odds, top picks
David Kelly has his finger on the pulse of the Chicago Blackhawks, and he's locked in his pick...
-
2019 WJC: What you need to know
What you need to know about the 2019 World Junior Championship in Canada
-
Oilers trade for McDavid's nemesis
McDavid has previously made it very clear he doesn't particularly care for Manning
-
When is the 2019 Winter Classic?
The two Original Six teams will clash in the 11th installment of the classic