Dallas Stars will host 2020 NHL Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium hosted the NHL Winter Classic for 2019. Dallas is getting the game in 2020.

Sportsnet's John Shannon reported Monday that the league would announce Dallas as the next location to the NHL's annual outdoor showdown. The NHL confirmed the report Tuesday during the 2019 Winter Classic.

The @Bridgestone #WinterClassic is heading south! The @DallasStars will host the 2020 New Year's Day tradition at Cotton Bowl Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NjpJCPQcBs — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2019

It's unclear who the host Stars will play in next year's game. This week's 2019 Winter Classic between the Bruins and Blackhawks marks the first time the yearly game will be played outside of the state of the host team, with Boston and Chicago both traveling to Indiana for their New Year's Day special.

Dallas, which has never hosted the game before, would be southern-most location of the Winter Classic in its relatively brief history.

Since the outdoor series began in 2008, the following cities have played host to the game: Ann Arbor, Boston, Chicago, Foxborough, Orchard Park (New York), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Queens, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.