Dallas Stars will reportedly host 2020 NHL Winter Classic
This would be the first time the Winter Classic has gone to the Lone Star State
Notre Dame Stadium has the NHL Winter Classic for 2019, and it appears Dallas has it for 2020.
That's according to Sportsnet's John Shannon, who reported Monday that the league will announce Dallas as the next location to the NHL's annual outdoor showdown.
Per Shannon's report, the Dallas Stars would play in the 2020 game, but it remains unclear who they'll play. This week's 2019 Winter Classic between the Bruins and Blackhawks (1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, streaming on fuboTV) marks the first time the yearly game will be played outside of the state of the host team, with the Bruins and Blackhawks both traveling to Indiana for their New Year's Day special.
SB Nation's James Dator speculates the 2020 game will be played in the Texas Rangers' Arlington Stadium. Dallas, which has never hosted the game before, would be southern-most location of the Winter Classic in its relatively brief history.
Since the outdoor series began in 2008, the following cities have played host to the game: Ann Arbor, Boston, Chicago, Foxborough, Orchard Park (New York), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Queens, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.
