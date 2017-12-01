Daniel Alfredsson Inducted Into IIHF Hall of Fame
The Swedish star was the first player announced for the 2018 class.
The IIHF today has been steadily announcing their 2018 induction class, and the first player to be revealed is Daniel Alfredsson. The longtime Sens captain saw success in many international tournaments, and has cemented himself as one of the most important international players of all time.
The IIHF Hall of Fame has selected Daniel Alfredsson as its first player inductee to the Class of 2018, congrats @DAlfredsson11 https://t.co/8C5CO835EX pic.twitter.com/hCWeF6Czu8— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 1, 2017
In the NHL, Alfredsson was the first European born captain to reach the Stanley Cup Finals. He’s also participated in five Olympic Games (winning a gold and silver medal), seven IIHF World Championships (winning two silver and two bronze), and two World Cups. He also recently served as a team consultant for Sweden at the 2016 World Cup.
On top of Alfredsson, the 2018 induction class includes Jere Lehtinen (Finland) and Rob Blake (Canada), with more announcements coming later today.
Alfredsson is also a leading candidate to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2018, a list that won’t be revealed until June next year.
