Daniel and Henrik Sedin combine for storybook overtime winner in final game in Vancouver

Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin played their final game in Vancouver on Thursday night, and with it came an absolutely perfect, storybook ending for the duo.

After the Swedish twins announced their plans to retire following this season, Thursday's matchup between the Canucks and Coyotes -- a meeting of the Western Conference's basement dwellers -- became a hot ticket. Some Canucks fans had to pay a premium to get in the building to get one last glimpse of the Sedins on home ice.

Those fans certainly got their money's worth.

With the Canucks on the power play midway through overtime, Henrik fed a pass to his brother, and Daniel capped off the finale with a goal that sent Rogers Arena into a frenzy.

That was Daniel's second goal of the game. Henrik picked up an assist on both of them.

After the thrilling finish, the Sedins took one last victory lap around the rink and received a standing ovation from the packed crowd. Arizona players stuck around to witness the farewell and pay their respects to the brothers, with each member of the Coyotes shaking hands with Daniel and Henrik before departing the ice.

It was an awesome conclusion for the 37-year-old brothers, who were drafted back-to-back by the Canucks in 1999 and have spent nearly two decades together in Vancouver. They've played alongside each other almost the entire way, both putting together outstanding NHL careers with over 1,000 points each. They both have won an Art Ross Trophy -- with Henrik also picking up a Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2009-10 -- and could wind up side-by-side in the Hockey Hall of Fame someday.

They'll finish their 18-year NHL careers without a Stanley Cup title, though they did reach a Stanley Cup Final together in 2011. Even without a championship, they've become beloved legends in Vancouver, and that was evident Thursday night. Before the game started, the two were honored with a video tribute commemorating their careers.

The Canucks will close out their season -- and the Sedins their careers -- with a game against the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday, but Thursday's goodbye party in Vancouver was the big sendoff and it couldn't have played out any better for the men of honor.