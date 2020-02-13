Daniel and Henrik Sedin have numbers retired by Canucks

Wednesday night was a special affair in Vancouver as Daniel and Henrik Sedin had their numbers retired by the Canucks. Ahead of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Canucks had a special hour-long ceremony to honor the twins -- two of the best and most beloved players in the history of the organization.

Attending the festivities were a number of the Sedins' notable former teammates, including former Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa, who delivered a hilarious roast of the twins.

Eventually, Daniel and Henrik addressed those in the building. Before getting to anything else, they wished a speedy recovery to Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a "cardiac episode" during a game and was hospitalized on Tuesday night.

As they got into their speeches, the former forwards made sure to thank those who helped them get to Vancouver and those who made their time there special as they reflected on their time with the club. They also made sure to poke a little fun at the Blackhawks, who were considered one of Vancouver's biggest rivals during the Sedin era.

Eventually, the banners displaying their No. 22 and No. 33 jersey numbers were raised side-by-side to the rafters at Rogers Arena.

Gorgeous shot of the #22 and #33 banners going up by @helenkpeterson: pic.twitter.com/2ehtn1dQVE — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 13, 2020

After the ceremony concluded and the arena prepared for its first game with the Sedin banners in the rafters, every Canucks player took to the ice wearing a No. 22 or No. 33 jersey for warmups.

The Sedins were drafted back-to-back by the Canucks in 1999 and spent nearly two decades together in Vancouver before retiring in 2018. They've played alongside each other almost the entire way and had outstanding NHL careers with over 1,000 points apiece.

They became synonymous with the Canucks not only due to their success and leadership on the ice, but also because of their involvement and contributions to the Vancouver community throughout their careers. They're frequently praised for being two of the classiest and kindest personalities in hockey and they became massive fan favorites inside and outside of the rink.

They never accomplished the ultimate goal of winning a Stanley Cup in Vancouver but they did stockpile plenty of other hardware over the course of their careers. Both of them won an Art Ross Trophy -- Henrik in 2009-2010 and Daniel in 2010-2011 -- as well as the King Clancy. Henrik also picked up a Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2010 and Daniel won the Ted Lindsay in 2011. They also won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2006 Winter Olympics.