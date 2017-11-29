Daniel Carr recalled by the Montreal Canadiens

One of the AHL’s top goal-scorers will join the Habs in Detroit.

The Montreal Canadiens announced that they have recalled forward Daniel Carr from the Laval Rocket.

Carr has spent the entire season in the American Hockey League thus far, collecting a team-leading 12 goals and adding seven assists. He’s played on the top line with centre Peter Holland and power play specialist Chris Terry, continually moving up the lineup as Michael McCarron, Nikita Scherbak, and Byron Froese were called up to the Canadiens.

Over the last two seasons, Carr has played 56 games with the Canadiens, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists. Unfortunately both seasons were prematurely ended by injuries which may have cost him a regular spot on the team, forcing him to start from scratch each time.

A reliable forward in all situations, Carr plays a hard-nosed style, which the Habs have been finding success with in recent games.

Carr is one of only two players who have played for the Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John’s IceCaps, and Laval Rocket, the three most recent Montreal Canadiens minor league affiliates.