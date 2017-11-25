David Schlemko rejoins the Montreal Canadiens after a conditioning stint in the AHL

Schlemko had reaggravated the injure on a previous stint with the farm team.

With his two-game conditioning stint complete, David Schlemko has rejoined the Montreal Canadiens.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel du défenseur David Schlemko du Rocket./The Canadiens have recalled defenseman David Schlemko from Laval. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 26, 2017

Yet to play an NHL game this season, Schlemko has actually played three game with the Laval Rocket in 2017-18. His first game was played during a conditioning stint near the beginning of the year, but after playing on October 13, he discovered that he wasn’t at the recovery level he needed to be to continue playing.

This time he seems ready to go, and could make his Canadiens debut as early as Monday when the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets.