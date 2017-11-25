David Schlemko rejoins the Montreal Canadiens after a conditioning stint in the AHL
David Schlemko rejoins the Montreal Canadiens after a conditioning stint in the AHL
Schlemko had reaggravated the injure on a previous stint with the farm team.
With his two-game conditioning stint complete, David Schlemko has rejoined the Montreal Canadiens.
Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel du défenseur David Schlemko du Rocket./The Canadiens have recalled defenseman David Schlemko from Laval.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 26, 2017
Yet to play an NHL game this season, Schlemko has actually played three game with the Laval Rocket in 2017-18. His first game was played during a conditioning stint near the beginning of the year, but after playing on October 13, he discovered that he wasn’t at the recovery level he needed to be to continue playing.
This time he seems ready to go, and could make his Canadiens debut as early as Monday when the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets.
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...