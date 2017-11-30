December Tampa Bay Lightning desktop and phone schedule from Raw Charge
December Tampa Bay Lightning desktop and phone schedule from Raw Charge
Our graphic artist RxlandS is back with December’s schedule!
Feels like the year has been speeding by. Even though the Tampa Bay Lightning are in a post-Thanksgiving slump, here’s hoping Christmas and the New Year will bring out all the gifts that we expect from this talented team. To celebrate, here’s this month’s desktop schedule. After some feedback last month, we also added a cellphone background schedule. What do you think? Answer in a poll below!
