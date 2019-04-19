Detroit Red Wings to hire Steve Yzerman as general manager: report
Yzerman is returning to Hockeytown
Steve Yzerman is going back to Detroit. The Red Wings legend and former Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman will be named Detroit's GM on Friday, according to TSN. The team will have a press conference at 3 p.m. on Friday with Yzerman to announce the hire.
Yzerman was the Lightning's general manager from 2010 until the end of last year. He abruptly stepped down before this regular season began. Tampa Bay made the playoffs five times under Yzerman's supervision, which does not include this year's shockingly early exit. They made the Stanley Cup Finals once with Yzerman at the helm, where they lost to the Blackhawks in six games.
Yzerman will take over a Red Wings team that is in the midst of a rebuild and has missed the playoffs for the past three seasons. Detroit's rebuild began when it had its 25-season postseason streak snapped after the 2015-16 campaign. It's now up to Yzerman to come in and bring franchise back the glory.
