Devils' Brian Boyle chosen for first All-Star Game just months after cancer diagnosis

In September, Brian Boyle found out he had cancer. This weekend, he'll play in his first All-Star Game.

The 33-year-old veteran New Jersey Devils forward has accepted an invitation to replace injured teammate Taylor Hall at the All-Star Game on Sunday. It's a feel-good story for Boyle, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia and started undergoing treatment in preseason.

The slow-forming strain of leukemia was diagnosed early and Boyle was able to return to game action in November. He has recorded 11 goals and 17 points in 37 games for the Devils. Boyle provided one of the most memorable moments of the first half when scored his first goal of the season and let his emotions flow.

After the Devils' 3-0 loss to the Predators on Thursday night, Boyle spoke about the All-Star selection. He voiced his disappointment that Hall, who has been battling a hand injury, wouldn't be able to go after an excellent first half, but Boyle said that he was "very, very honored" to fill in as the Devils' lone representative.

Even sweeter for Boyle is the fact that this year's All-Star festivities are being held in Tampa, Florida, where he spent two-plus seasons with the Lightning from 2014-17. Boyle would have gotten a warm reception regardless of location, but the fact that he'll be heading back to a city that he used to call home ensures that he'll get a little bit of extra love when he takes the ice.