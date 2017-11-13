Devils in the Details - 11/13/17: Snapped Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

On Saturday, the Devils snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Panthers. Cory Schneider put in a vintage Cory performance while the rest of the team managed to scrape out a victory. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

The Devils won a wild one against the Blackhawks Sunday night, in which New Jersey trailed by three goals at one point in the first period. Miles Wood’s hat trick powered that comeback as the Devils won 7-5. [The Record] [NJ.com]

It’s been awhile since the Devils have done something like that:

The @NJDevils rallied from a three-goal deficit to win in regulation for the first time since April 18, 2006 at MTL. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/z4v1mkRzSd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 13, 2017

Travis Zajac and Michael McLeod are back skating with the team. Could Zajac make his season debut this week? What will happen with McLeod? [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

An interesting moment from the weekend’s Hockey Hall of Fame festivities: Scott Stevens and Paul Kariya “speak” for the first time since “the hit” in the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals, according to TSN’s Gino Reda. [Bardown]

A refresher:

After Thursday’s Devils-Oilers game, Ken Daneyko received a text from Wayne Gretzky: “Hey tell that #13 I love watching him play, he’s so enjoyable.” The Great One is a Nico fan. [MSG]

Brian Boyle talks about being an advocate for cancer awareness and raising support for the cause that’s become so personal: [NHL]

Hockey Links

Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey lost his tooth (teeth?) … in his lip after he was hit in the mouth by a skate on Saturday. [PHT]

