Devils in the Details - 11/15/17: Breaking Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

It appears Travis Zajac will return to the Devils’ lineup Thursday when the team faces off against the Leafs:

Sounds like #NJDevils Travis Zajac will make his season debut on Thursday vs the Toronto Maple Leafs.



Coach Hynes: "If all looks good after tomorrow practice and he feels good recovering from today, looks like he'll have a real good chance of playing in Toronto." — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 14, 2017

Breaking: Mirco Mueller

Broken clavicle for D Mirco Mueller. Surgery this week. No timetable for return yet. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) November 14, 2017

Hockey Links

The Oilers have acquired our old friend Mike Cammalleri in a trade with the Kings. Edmonton shipped out Jussi Jokinen in the exchange. [Sportsnet]

The Canadiens become the latest team this season to want to give the Antti Niemi experience a try. The Habs claimed the goaltender off waivers from the Panthers, who in turn claimed him off waivers from the Penguins earlier this season. In five appearances for his two previous teams, Niemi is rocking a 6.74 GAA and a .822 save percentage. [Sportsnet]

Disney has announced a redesigned ESPN app streaming platform called ESPN+, which will carry NHL games when it launches in spring 2018. ESPN hasn’t carried an NHL game since before the 2004-05 lockout. [Forbes]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.