Devils in the Details - 11/15/17: Breaking Edition
Devils in the Details - 11/15/17: Breaking Edition
Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
It appears Travis Zajac will return to the Devils’ lineup Thursday when the team faces off against the Leafs:
Sounds like #NJDevils Travis Zajac will make his season debut on Thursday vs the Toronto Maple Leafs.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 14, 2017
Coach Hynes: "If all looks good after tomorrow practice and he feels good recovering from today, looks like he'll have a real good chance of playing in Toronto."
Breaking: Mirco Mueller
Broken clavicle for D Mirco Mueller. Surgery this week. No timetable for return yet.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) November 14, 2017
Hockey Links
The Oilers have acquired our old friend Mike Cammalleri in a trade with the Kings. Edmonton shipped out Jussi Jokinen in the exchange. [Sportsnet]
The Canadiens become the latest team this season to want to give the Antti Niemi experience a try. The Habs claimed the goaltender off waivers from the Panthers, who in turn claimed him off waivers from the Penguins earlier this season. In five appearances for his two previous teams, Niemi is rocking a 6.74 GAA and a .822 save percentage. [Sportsnet]
Disney has announced a redesigned ESPN app streaming platform called ESPN+, which will carry NHL games when it launches in spring 2018. ESPN hasn’t carried an NHL game since before the 2004-05 lockout. [Forbes]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start