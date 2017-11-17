Devils in the Details - 11/17/17: Opportunity Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Naturally in a game featuring two high-flying offenses, the Devils and Maple Leafs produced a 1-0 affair. New Jersey’s team was on the wrong end of an overtime goal scored with a couple ticks left on the clock. [The Record] [NJ.com]

Defenseman Mirco Mueller will miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left clavicle. He is on injured reserve. [Fire and Ice]

Brian Gibbons, who you might remember as the Devils’ leading goal-scorer, talks about taking advantage of his NHL opportunity. [PHT]

Hockey Links

More noise surrounding a potential NHL franchise in Houston. This from the owner of the Houston Rockets:

[via PHT]

The Blue Jackets have signed forward Cam Atkinson to a seven-year, $40.25 million contract extension. Atkinson was set to become a free agent this summer. [The Athletic (free)]

Radko Gudas did a Radko Gudas thing Thursday night: He was ejected for slashing Jets forward Mathieu Perreault in the head. [PHT]

The league has suspended Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski 10 games for returning to the ice after he was ejected. There was a whole brawl and everything. Video if you missed it here: [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.