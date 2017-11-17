Devils in the Details - 11/17/17: Opportunity Edition
Devils in the Details - 11/17/17: Opportunity Edition
Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Naturally in a game featuring two high-flying offenses, the Devils and Maple Leafs produced a 1-0 affair. New Jersey’s team was on the wrong end of an overtime goal scored with a couple ticks left on the clock. [The Record] [NJ.com]
Defenseman Mirco Mueller will miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left clavicle. He is on injured reserve. [Fire and Ice]
Brian Gibbons, who you might remember as the Devils’ leading goal-scorer, talks about taking advantage of his NHL opportunity. [PHT]
Hockey Links
More noise surrounding a potential NHL franchise in Houston. This from the owner of the Houston Rockets:
November 16, 2017
[via PHT]
The Blue Jackets have signed forward Cam Atkinson to a seven-year, $40.25 million contract extension. Atkinson was set to become a free agent this summer. [The Athletic (free)]
Radko Gudas did a Radko Gudas thing Thursday night: He was ejected for slashing Jets forward Mathieu Perreault in the head. [PHT]
The league has suspended Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski 10 games for returning to the ice after he was ejected. There was a whole brawl and everything. Video if you missed it here: [Sportsnet]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...