Devils in the Details - 11/20/17: Demoted Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pavel Zacha will return to the lineup tonight against the Wild while Adam Henrique looks like he’ll drop to the fourth line. Coach Hynes is trying to send a message, he says. [Fire and Ice]

Stein with Hynes’ lines on Sunday:

The Devils were doomed by a short stretch in the second period in which they gave up three goals, during Saturday’s game against the Jets. New Jersey fell to Winnipeg, 5-2. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

The question we’re all wondering: Are these New Jersey Devils for real? Ray Shero seems to think so. Here’s why: [NJ.com]

A quarter of the way through the 2017-18 NHL season, who are the frontrunners for the awards? There are some Devils among Sportsnet’s poll options. Where will they end up at the end of the season? [Sportsnet]

Hockey Links

The Flyers and Penguins will play an outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2019. [PHT]

In more outdoor game news: The Bruins and Blackhawks (yes, them) will meet up in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium. [PHT]

Radko Gudas has been suspended for 10 games for slashing Mathieu Perreault in the head. [PHT]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.