Devils in the Details - 11/20/17: Demoted Edition
Devils in the Details - 11/20/17: Demoted Edition
Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Pavel Zacha will return to the lineup tonight against the Wild while Adam Henrique looks like he’ll drop to the fourth line. Coach Hynes is trying to send a message, he says. [Fire and Ice]
Stein with Hynes’ lines on Sunday:
Lots of changes here at #NJDevils practice. pic.twitter.com/VxL58bApM1— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 19, 2017
The Devils were doomed by a short stretch in the second period in which they gave up three goals, during Saturday’s game against the Jets. New Jersey fell to Winnipeg, 5-2. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]
The question we’re all wondering: Are these New Jersey Devils for real? Ray Shero seems to think so. Here’s why: [NJ.com]
A quarter of the way through the 2017-18 NHL season, who are the frontrunners for the awards? There are some Devils among Sportsnet’s poll options. Where will they end up at the end of the season? [Sportsnet]
Hockey Links
The Flyers and Penguins will play an outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in 2019. [PHT]
In more outdoor game news: The Bruins and Blackhawks (yes, them) will meet up in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium. [PHT]
Radko Gudas has been suspended for 10 games for slashing Mathieu Perreault in the head. [PHT]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
-
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections