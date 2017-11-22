Devils in the Details - 11/22/17: Wild Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

John Moore, Mr. Overtime himself, scored the game winner Monday night to salvage a 4-3 victory against the Wild. The Devils went 2-1-1 on their road trip. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

Movember donations:

These five teams are atop the #Movember standings. Help your team rise to the top by donating here: https://t.co/eBiYUt54I0 pic.twitter.com/SKbmtpijxC — NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2017

Hockey Links

Goal scoring is up around the league, Sidney Crosby scoring is down, and other numbers from the first quarter of NHL season: [NHL]

The Oilers have not been good to start this season. Don’t blame Connor McDavid. Seriously, don’t. He’s been, well, Connor McDavid. [Puck Daddy]

Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock wants to see the NHL move away from vague injury descriptions like “upper body” and “lower body” to more specific disclosures. [ESPN]

Which lines have been the best so far this season? [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.