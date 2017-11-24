Devils in the Details - 11/24/17: Post Turkey Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils dropped a very winnable game against the Bruins, 3-2, in an extended shootout. Also, the Brian Gibbons experience continues to be enjoyable. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

Vancouver rookie Brock Boeser has been great so far this season and has been hot recently. The Devils welcome the Canucks to the Prudential Center tonight. [PHT]

Tangentially related to the Devils here, but related nonetheless: A New Jersey man was convicted of murdering a Philadelphia man after the Philadelphia man reportedly made a sarcastic comment about the other man’s Devils hat. [Philly.com]

Hockey Links

On the other side of the coin, the Flyers have been not so great. They’ve lost six straight and eight of their last ten. [PHT]

Montreal makes a move:

The Canadiens have acquired Los Angeles’ 5th-round conditional pick in 2018, in return for forward Torrey Mitchell. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2017

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.