Devils in the Details - 11/27/17: 100 Years Edition
Devils in the Details - 11/27/17: 100 Years Edition
Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Devils had a solid weekend, starting on Friday night, with a win over the Canucks. Brian Boyle scored on Hockey Fights Cancer night off a beautiful move by Will Butcher, as the Devils won 3-2. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]
The Brian Gibbons experience continues in a beautiful, beautiful way, as he scored an overtime winner to salvage a 4-3 game over the Red Wings. The Devils blew a 3-1 third period lead but managed to get the win. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]
Hockey Links
Yesterday the NHL hit the century mark. Congrats, NHL.
THIS DATE IN 1917: The NHL is founded following three days of meetings at the Windsor Hotel in Montreal. #NHL100 https://t.co/D1A8BGAmkO pic.twitter.com/wNQ6jJLHtq— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2017
Fun Fact: The history of the @NHL, founded 100 years ago today, can be tracked through five players.— Jonathon Jackson (@jonathonj1970) November 26, 2017
Jaromir Jagr played against Guy Lafleur, who played against Gordie Howe, who played against Dit Clapper, who played with/against Cy Denneny, who played on opening night. #NHL100 pic.twitter.com/vYM5UGLI4q
The Kings have placed forward Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers for the purposes terminating his contract. [TSN]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...