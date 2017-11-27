Devils in the Details - 11/27/17: 100 Years Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils had a solid weekend, starting on Friday night, with a win over the Canucks. Brian Boyle scored on Hockey Fights Cancer night off a beautiful move by Will Butcher, as the Devils won 3-2. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

The Brian Gibbons experience continues in a beautiful, beautiful way, as he scored an overtime winner to salvage a 4-3 game over the Red Wings. The Devils blew a 3-1 third period lead but managed to get the win. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

Hockey Links

Yesterday the NHL hit the century mark. Congrats, NHL.

THIS DATE IN 1917: The NHL is founded following three days of meetings at the Windsor Hotel in Montreal. #NHL100 https://t.co/D1A8BGAmkO pic.twitter.com/wNQ6jJLHtq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2017

Fun Fact: The history of the @NHL, founded 100 years ago today, can be tracked through five players.



Jaromir Jagr played against Guy Lafleur, who played against Gordie Howe, who played against Dit Clapper, who played with/against Cy Denneny, who played on opening night. #NHL100 pic.twitter.com/vYM5UGLI4q — Jonathon Jackson (@jonathonj1970) November 26, 2017

The Kings have placed forward Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers for the purposes terminating his contract. [TSN]

