Devils in the Details - 11/27/17: 100 Years Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils had a solid weekend, starting on Friday night, with a win over the Canucks. Brian Boyle scored on Hockey Fights Cancer night off a beautiful move by Will Butcher, as the Devils won 3-2. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

The Brian Gibbons experience continues in a beautiful, beautiful way, as he scored an overtime winner to salvage a 4-3 game over the Red Wings. The Devils blew a 3-1 third period lead but managed to get the win. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

Hockey Links

Yesterday the NHL hit the century mark. Congrats, NHL.

The Kings have placed forward Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers for the purposes terminating his contract. [TSN]

