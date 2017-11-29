Devils in the Details - 11/29/17: Sluggish Edition
Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Devils came out sluggish in Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Panthers. Somehow New Jersey remained in the game (Cory Schneider), despite being outshot 31-10 in the game’s first two periods but couldn’t get over the hump in the third. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]
As Taylor Hall looks back on his time in Edmonton, he talks about how the media affects players. [Sportsnet]
Hockey Links
The natives are getting restless in Philadelphia as the Flyers’ losing streak has hit nine games. How hot is Dave Hakstol’s hot seat? [PHT]
Yikes, a little hot, apparently:
Fire Hakstol chants here.— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) November 29, 2017
Closed door meeting going on in the Flyers locker room. No one allowed in... not even PR staff.— AntSanPhilly (@AntSanPhilly) November 29, 2017
The International Ice Hockey Federation has voiced its opposition to a nation-wide ban of Russian athletes at the 2018 Olympic Games, an idea the International Olympic Committee is considering. [Sportsnet]
The Islanders have been good this season, with a 15-7-2 overall record, including an 8-0-2 record at home. [TSN]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
