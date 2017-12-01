Devils in the Details - 12/1/17: Goodbye Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An era, a glorious, mustachioed era, came to an end Thursday, as Ray traded away his second Adam as general manager of the New Jersey Devils:

TRADE ALERT



The #NJDevils have acquired defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional third-round pick from Anaheim. New Jersey sends forwards Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick to the Ducks. https://t.co/ik2k08usnx pic.twitter.com/lO5iR6x9n9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 30, 2017

Goodbye, (not so) old friend:

Thank you New Jersey!

I’ll never forget you, I hope you’ll never forget me.

For now..... “It’s Over!” pic.twitter.com/vi4bACpQX5 — Adam Henrique (@AdamHenrique) November 30, 2017

Ray Shero discusses the trade:

#NJDevils GM Ray Shero met with the media on Thursday to discuss acquiring defenseman Sami Vatanen from the @AnaheimDucks. pic.twitter.com/wPzHzhevJh — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 1, 2017

Devils players react to the news of Adam Henrique being traded: [Fire and Ice]

Adam talks being traded:

“It’s part of the business and I’m very excited about the new challenge.” Sami Vatanen, New Jersey’s newest player, talks about his reaction to being dealt: [Sportsnet]

As we wave goodbye to the Adam Henrique era, it feels like a good time to revisit this beautiful, beautiful moment, perhaps the greatest goal of the forward’s Devils career:

Hockey Links

Canucks forward Derek Dorsett has been forced to retire because of health reasons and risks associated with playing. Dorsett had cervical spine fusion surgery last year. He returned this year, but a recent medical evaluation showed a cervical disk herniation adjacent to and separate from his previous fusion. [NHL]

The Rangers lose a valuable point producer in Mika Zibanejad, the team’s No. 1 center, top goal and point scorer so far this season. Zibanejad is out indefinitely due to a concussion. [PHT]

The second biggest trade on Thursday:

TRADE:



To #Habs

Adam Cracknell



To #Rangers

Peter Holland



Note: both players had been playing with their clubs Minor league affiliate at the time of the trade, & as a result can also be sent down by their new clubs without requiring waivers first. — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 30, 2017

