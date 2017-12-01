Devils in the Details - 12/1/17: Goodbye Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An era, a glorious, mustachioed era, came to an end Thursday, as Ray traded away his second Adam as general manager of the New Jersey Devils:

Goodbye, (not so) old friend:

Ray Shero discusses the trade:

Devils players react to the news of Adam Henrique being traded: [Fire and Ice]

Adam talks being traded:

“It’s part of the business and I’m very excited about the new challenge.” Sami Vatanen, New Jersey’s newest player, talks about his reaction to being dealt: [Sportsnet]

As we wave goodbye to the Adam Henrique era, it feels like a good time to revisit this beautiful, beautiful moment, perhaps the greatest goal of the forward’s Devils career:

Hockey Links

Canucks forward Derek Dorsett has been forced to retire because of health reasons and risks associated with playing. Dorsett had cervical spine fusion surgery last year. He returned this year, but a recent medical evaluation showed a cervical disk herniation adjacent to and separate from his previous fusion. [NHL]

The Rangers lose a valuable point producer in Mika Zibanejad, the team’s No. 1 center, top goal and point scorer so far this season. Zibanejad is out indefinitely due to a concussion. [PHT]

The second biggest trade on Thursday:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

