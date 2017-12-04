Devils in the Details - 12/4/17: Early Christmas Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils have not looked so great recently. And yet, somehow, the weekend began with a 2-1 win over the Avalanche, as Sami Vatanen made his Devils debut. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

And then ... on Saturday the Devils laid an absolute egg in a game against one of the worst teams in the lead. Christmas came early as the Devils gave out gifts aplenty in a 5-0 loss to the Coyotes. It was ... ugly. [Fire and Ice] [NJ.com]

If you have not discovered this great account, please enjoy:

Dearest Abigail,



Regret to say we battled poorly and our forces could not penetrate the Wedgewall at Gila River. We were forced into a shameful retreat. We must reassemble quickly though, for our most difficult battle of the year awaits us in Columbus.



Yours,

General Johansson pic.twitter.com/eMu4MnHH1f — General Marcus Johansson (@GenMJohansson) December 3, 2017

Voting is open for the captains in the three-on-three tournament at the NHL All-Star Weekend. [NHL]

Hockey Links

It feels like not enough attention is being paid to this streak, so I will take it upon myself to keep everyone updated: The Flyers have lost 10 straight games. [PHT]

On the flip side, Pennsylvania’s other team is getting rolling again. After a slow start, it would seem the Penguins are starting to put things together. [PHT]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.