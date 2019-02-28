Devils' Mirco Mueller stretchered off ice after being knocked unconscious in collision with boards

A scary incident brought Wednesday's Flames-Devils game to a halt and saw New Jersey defenseman Mirco Mueller stretchered off the ice with a concerning injury.

During an early third period rush, Mueller attempted to put a shot on net and was ridden into the boards by a trailing Calgary defender. The collision was a hard one and it became apparent that Mueller was in trouble when he remained sprawled and motionless on the ice well after the whistle.

The crowd fell to a hush as Devils players frantically called for help from the team's medical staff, and Mueller was taken off the ice on a stretcher. He did regain consciousness and show movement in his arms and legs before leaving the rink, even giving a thumbs up to the crowd.

Mueller was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, but it was reported that he had his wits about him and maintained full movement in his extremities .

The 23-year-old Swiss defenseman has been a key piece of the Devils blue line this season, averaging 18:15 of time on ice through 46 games heading into Wednesday. He has one goal and nine assists for New Jersey this season.