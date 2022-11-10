Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named the executive vice president of hockey operations of the New Jersey Devils. The team announced Thursday that Brodeur has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain with the franchise.

In accepting this new position, Brodeur will work exclusively in the hockey operations department with the team. The former Devils netminder will be involved in personnel decisions, player moves, scouting and overseeing the franchise's goaltending development department.

"Working with Tom's group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our Managing Partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris are building," Brodeur said in a press release. "I've been fortunate to help them in that time, as we move in the right direction toward consistent, sustained success. This decision allows me to commit all my time to the hockey side and focus on achieving the ultimate goal for our players, tremendous fans and entire organization."

Brodeur, who retired from the sport in 2015, had previously been working within the Devils' business development department since 2018. In 2020, general manager Tom Fitzgerald brought the former star goaltender on as an adviser in the hockey operations department.

"Marty has been a tremendous resource to me with his experience, input, foresight, and relationships throughout the hockey world," Fitzgerald added. "It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization. I am excited that he has committed to staying with us, as we all work to continue to return New Jersey to the levels of success that Marty reached here as a player."

During his 22-year NHL career, Brodeur played 21 seasons with the Devils and won three Stanley Cups with the franchise. Brodeur is the NHL's all-time leader in wins (691) and shutouts (125) while also winning the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goalie on four different occasions.