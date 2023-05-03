The Devils are attempting to identify a Rangers fan who assaulted a team employee during Monday's Game 7 at the Prudential Center. Semaj McLeod, the Devils employee, is a member of the team's "Woo Crew." He appeared to get sucker punched by the Rangers fan in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the Rangers fan, whose identity is not known, walking up the aisle towards the Prudential Center exit shortly after the Devils took a 3-0 lead in the third period. McLeod is holding a Devils sign and waving at the Rangers fan moments before the fan lunges and strikes him in the head.

Here's footage of the incident:

McLeod tweeted that he was punched twice by the Rangers fan. According to NorthJersey.com, the Devils are still investigating the matter.

"We are aware of the incident and there is no tolerance for that behavior at our arena," the spokesperson told NorthJersey.com. "We are investigating the incident to identify the suspect."

This incident comes just under a year after a Rangers fan knocked out a Tampa Bay Lightning fan following the Rangers' Game 5 loss in the 2022 Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden. James Anastasio, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment for his actions.

Similar to situation involving McLeod, Anastasio sucker punched the Lightning fan as he was leaving Madison Square Garden.