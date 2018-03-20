Did Washington's governor leak the name of Seattle's expansion NHL team?

We all know that Seattle is probably going to get an NHL team. League commissioner Gary Bettman has openly discussed the parameters of a potential expansion draft for the city. The NHL has already authorized Seattle to apply for entry into the league. The city's leadership has touted the idea of bringing hockey to the area, even approving $600 million in KeyArena renovations to make it happen. And a prospective season-ticket drive reportedly sold 10,000 tickets in all of 12 minutes.

But what about the name of this future Seattle NHL team?

Well, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee may or may not have leaked that this week.

As Seattle's Q13 FOX News reported, Inslee recently released a statement on a proposed high-speed rail between Seattle and Vancouver, and in doing so, he suggested that Seattle already has a name picked out.

"We cannot wait to get on a high-speed rail line to come up and have the greatest hockey rivalry in North America," Inslee said, "which is the Seattle Totems versus the Vancouver Canucks."

It remains to be seen if Inslee was merely using his personal preference for the team name or, you know, gave us a sneak peek of what's to come. But he isn't the first to use "Totems" for Seattle's potential franchise. In January, that nickname had some of the best Vegas odds to be used by the expansion team, behind only the "Emeralds."

The Totems were a real team at one point, too. Founded in Seattle in 1944, the organization played in the Pacific Coast Hockey League (later renamed the Western Hockey League) until 1975.