Divorced Edmonton couple go to court over custody of Oilers season tickets

Welcome to the most Canadian news story you'll read today.

A soon-to-be divorced couple in Edmonton recently appeared in court to face off in a custody dispute following the dissolving of their marriage after 35 years. What cherished part of their lives were they battling for custody of? Could it be their children, as is usually the case in these divorce cases?

Nope, it was their Oilers season tickets.

According to Sportsnet, Donald and Beverly McLeod have decided to dump (one another) and change (lovers) but are hung up on who gets the pair of Oilers season tickets that they've held for many years. They took the issue to court, where both sides argued their case.

Donald said that the tickets, or rather the rights to purchase the tickets annually, belong to him since they have always been soleyl registered in his name. According to Donald, his wife "had nothing to do with" the initial purchase of the seats. "I have always been the primary owner of my Oilers seasons tickets," he claimed in a sworn afﬁdavit. "I spoke to the Oilers ticket ofﬁce on July 11, 2017, and they conﬁrmed this."

There's also this:

Donald also made sure to point out that the monthly spousal support he forks over—$15,000, as of August 2016—leaves Beverly with more than enough money to buy different seats at Rogers Place. He even offered to arrange those purchases for her.

Holy moly, FIFTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS A MONTH?! There's no such thing as a happy marriage ending in divorce, but I would imagine there's such a thing as a happy divorce ending in fifteen grand a month. Congrats on the wealth, McLeods.

Anyway, Beverly still felt that she was entitled to a share of the tickets in the divorce, and the judge presiding over the case ultimately agreed.

After weighing all the arguments, [the judge] concluded that the Oilers tickets ﬁt the legal deﬁnition of a household good (something owned by one or both spouses "that was ordinarily used or enjoyed") and should therefore be divided. "The evidence establishes that the tickets were enjoyed for recreational or social purposes," she wrote. "It is important to note that what is at issue are season tickets: this implies the same seats for every game over many years. While the evidence does not disclose the location of the tickets, there may well be an attachment to the particular seats that is not easily replaced by other tickets."

The couple was ordered to split the tickets by consulting the Oilers' season schedule and drafting preferred games -- with Donald getting first pick -- until all 41 home games are divvied up. The couple will also have to split any playoff tickets, and Beverly will get first pick for preferred games in a new draft.

That seems like a pretty fair resolution to the dispute, if you ask me. What's clear here, though, is that this couple's marriage fizzled out at a very inopportune time, hockey-wise. They've been attending games and sinking money into some laughably bad Oilers teams for years, yet once the team started to emerge as a squad worth taking seriously again... poof ... there goes the marriage. Maybe their love for hockey and their love for each other was an inverse relationship.

Either way, it's honestly hard to blame them for beefing over season tickets so hard. Getting to watch Connor McDavid in person is worth going to court for.