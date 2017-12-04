Dominic Toninato sent back to San Antonio

The power-forward totaled 8 games with his stint for the Avalanche.

Dominic Toninato has officially been sent back to the San Antonio Rampage.

We have reassigned Dom Toninato to the San Antonio Rampage. pic.twitter.com/HTy0OrpTvD — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 4, 2017

Dom played in 8 games for the Avalanche while a few starting players healed up from injury. In those 8 games he only recorded a single point with an assist on Erik Johnson’s goal back on November 19th against the Red Wings.

Though he was delegated to 4th line duties, primarily paired with Gabriel Bourque and Nail Yakupov, the most surprising and positive statistic he carried was his CF% (Corsi For %). Typically 4th liners do not have great puck possession numbers but Toninato bucked the trend and had a positive CF% at 53.12. Part of that rosy CF% is due to the fact that his zone start ratio was at 60%, meaning Coach Bednar deployed Toninato more in the offensive zone. All these ‘fancy stats’ doesn’t translate to point production but Toninato was a very serviceable 4th line center and chances are will be near the top of the list pending any injury or unfortunate circumstance (suspensions!) the Avs may take on this season.

Dom will rejoin his San Antonio Rampage teammates where they have lost the last 4 of 5 games.