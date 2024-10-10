Don Marshall, a former NHL All-Star whose career spanned 20 years from 1952 to 1972 with four different franchises, has died at the age of 92. Marshall spent the majority of his NHL career between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers, while also playing for the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marshall was an integral member of the Canadiens teams of the 1950s, which won an NHL record five consecutive Stanley Cups from 1956 to 1960. Marshall did much of his work as part of the team's checking line alongside Phil Goyette and Claude Provost, and he would play for the franchise from 1951 to 1963 with 254 points including 114 goals and 140 assists.

"The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to Donnie's family, friends and loved ones," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with them at during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as one of the great champions in the history of the organization."

After leaving the Canadiens following the 1962-63 season, Marshall spent the second half of his career with the New York Rangers, where he served as both an alternate captain and an assistant coach. Marshall would make the 1968 NHL All-Star Game as a member of the second team, and he would play seven seasons in all for the Blueshirts before finishing his career playing one season each for the Sabres and Maple Leafs.

Marshall retired from hockey at the end of the 1971-72 season, finishing his career with 265 goals and 324 assists in 1,176 career games. He was also one of the last surviving members of the 1950s Canadiens dynasty, which has lost other members in recent years including Dickie Moore, Jean Béliveau, Gilles Tremblay, Elmer Lach and Dollard St.Laurent.