Don Waddell sticks with Hurricanes, signs multi-year contract extension as president and general manager

Don Waddell is staying in Carolina.

It was announced Monday that the Hurricanes' president and general manager has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the club. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Don's leadership and experience are invaluable to our organization and I'm happy we were able reach an extension," said Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon in a team release. "Don and I have a great relationship and he is someone I trust. I'm excited to continue to build a championship team with Don."

Waddell's future with Carolina had been up in the air. He was seeking a new contract this summer and had recently interviewed for the vacant general manager position with the Minnesota Wild, which could have given him some leverage in his contract negotiations with the Hurricanes.

Ultimately, he'll stay in Raleigh where he has found success since being named interim general manager in March of 2018. The interim label was removed a few months later and, in his first season as GM, Waddell helped put together a roster that advanced to the Eastern Conference final in Carolina's first playoff appearance in a decade.

The Hurricanes were one of the NHL's most notable surprise success stories last season and though he's only spent a short time behind the general manager desk in Carolina, Waddell executed a number of savvy moves that helped the club make their unlikely playoff run. His work throughout the year led to him being named as a finalist for the 2018-19 NHL General Manager of the Year Award.

"I'm thrilled to sign an extension with the Hurricanes and I look forward to continuing the success we experienced last season," Waddell said in a release. "We have a first-class organization, a great fan base and a team we feel is built to contend for the Stanley Cup. My family and I are excited to stay in Raleigh for years to come."

Waddell previously served as GM of the Atlanta Thrashers from 1998-2010 before being named president of the Thrashers for one season.