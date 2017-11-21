Dorsett Sent Home With Neck, Back Stiffness

Derek Dorsett’s been sent back to Vancouver, and there’s genuine concern over his status.

#Canucks statement on Derek Dorsett, who has returned to Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/zCyyWEOBoq — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 21, 2017

Like him or not, the fact that Derek Dorsett’s even able to play this season, let alone was able to resume his career is pretty remarkable. The extensive surgery he had, and the lengthy rehab period make the start of his season that much more impressive. But the feel good story of the year has taken a dark turn with the news from the Canucks today that Dorsett has been suffering from neck and back stiffness related to his injury that are serious enough to send him back to Vancouver.

So far there’s no word of a call up from the Comets, and it will mean that Brendan Gaunce will slot into Dorsett’s spot. This unfortunate news is a good opportunity for Gaunce to show he deserves a chance, and you can bet that all eyes will be on Jake Virtanen, one of the few Canucks who play a physical game, to see if he can replace some of the sandpaper one gets from Dorsett. That is, of course if Travis Green lets Virtanen play.