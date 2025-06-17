New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code for Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET and the Florida Panthers can win back-to-back championships with a victory. For anyone finalizing their Panthers vs. Oilers betting, the Panthers celebrated the franchise's first title in front of their home fans a year ago in Game 7 against the Oilers and can repeat that celebration with a win on Tuesday.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Preview

Florida's road dominance continued in Game 5, as the team won its 10th game away from home in these playoffs. Sam Bennett, who leads all skaters with 15 goals this postseason, tallied one of five Florida goals in Game 5. Brad Marchand, who the Panthers picked up at the trade deadline, has been phenomenal in the Stanley Cup Final. He has six goals through five games, including a pair of multi-goal efforts. After struggling to get by Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard in Game 4 after he replaced Stuart Skinner, the Panthers notched five goals to set up a chance to win the series at home.

The Oilers still have a dynamic duo with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who are co-leaders in points this postseason among all skaters. Even though McDavid scored his first goal of the series in Game 5 off an assist from Draisaitl, the pair simply could not overcome Florida's aggressiveness. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed plenty of goals in this series, but the Oilers are aware of how dominant he was on home ice in this series a year ago. Draisaitl and McDavid must find a way to get past Florida's defense early and get the Panthers playing from behind if they hope to get back to Edmonton for Game 7.

The Panthers are -148 favorites (wager $148 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with the Oilers coming in as +123 (wager $100 to win $123) underdogs. The total is 6.5, with the Over priced at +100 and the Under at -120. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Oilers-Panthers Game 6, at SportsLine.

