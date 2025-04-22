Sports fans looking to make wagers on the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5 or more.

Here's how those interested can claim the offer and how it compares to other sportsbook promotions.

How to claim DraftKings' promo code

This offer is only available to new users. If you have previously used DraftKings, you are not eligible for this promotion even if you have changed states. Here's how those eligible can secure the offer.

Sign up for a DraftKings account by entering your name, address, email and payment information. Make a deposit of at least $5 and a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds for the wager. You will receive $200 in the form of eight $25 bonus bet slips regardless of the outcome of your first bet.

Bonus bets are issued 72 hours after the first bet is settled, and they expire in seven days. If you win a bet using bonus funds, you will get back the winnings but not the stake. For example, if you use $25 in bonus bets on a +100 wager and win, you will get back $25.

DraftKings promo comparison

DraftKings is not the only sportsbook offering a promotion as the NHL playoffs roll on. Here's a look at the latest offers across the marketplace.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

FanDuel and bet365 are also offering bonus bets in a promotion similar to DraftKings. FanDuel is giving out $250 in bonus bets but requires a user's first wager to win. bet365 is only giving out $150 in bonus bets but allows users to spend those bonus bets in any increment, as opposed to the eight $25 slips DraftKings is giving out. Caesars isn't offering bonus bets but gives users profit boosts on their next 10 bets after making a first bet of at least $1. For prospective bettors who want to get a feel for sports betting without significant investments, these offers are worth looking into.

For those with the appetite for more risk and willing to invest more, BetMGM and Fanatics are offering promotions in the form of bet insurance. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, but to get the full amount, a user will have to make a first wager of at least $1,500. Fanatics is offering $1,000 but requires a user to bet for 10 consecutive days to potentially secure the full amount in bonus bets. Fanatics' promotion limits bettors to $100 per day, so a user would need to lose the $100 bet every day for 10 days to get the full amount in bonus bets in this offer.

Betting on the NHL Playoffs

Tuesday's NHL playoff slate features three Game 2s, while the defending champion Florida Panthers get their campaign to repeat underway when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1. The Lightning are the higher seed in this state rivalry series and are hoping to get out of the first round after back-to-back early exits. The Carolina Hurricanes, who have made it out of the first round in the last four postseasons, attempt to go up 2-0 on the New Jersey Devils.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to go up 2-0 on the Ottawa Senators in the all-Ontario series. The Maple Leafs broke out in Game 1 with six players scoring a goal and hope to keep that offensive production going Tuesday. While Canadian franchises have made many Stanley Cup Final appearances over the years, a team north of the border has not lifted the trophy since 1993, when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

The Vegas Golden Knights, winners of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, will be trying to gain a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Wild. Vegas is considered a trendy pick to win the title this season amid a loaded West field, and the Golden Knights looked good in a 4-2 win in Game 1. Thomas Hertl and Brett Howden had two points each, while leading scorer Pavel Dorofeyev added a goal.

Responsible Gaming with DraftKings

Responsible gaming is important at DraftKings, and the company has several resources to help bettors who struggle, including deposit limits, betting activity alerts, timeouts and self-exclusions. The platform also provides contact information for national responsible gaming helplines for those who need additional resources.