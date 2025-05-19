The Drake betting curse has been well-documented in recent years, and it appears to be alive and well after the rapper let it be known that he bet $1 million on the Toronto Maple Leafs to beat the Florida Panthers Sunday night in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

The Panthers came away with a lop-sided 6-1 win against their Atlantic Division rivals to move onto the Eastern Conference Final to take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Shortly after the game, Drake attempted to take some of the heat off of himself by not acknowledging the "Drake Curse." Instead, in a post on his Instagram story, the Toronto-born rapper blamed pop star Justin Bieber for the Maple Leafs' struggles continuing when it comes to Game 7.

Bieber, an avid Maple Leafs fan, could be seen sitting behind the team's bench in Game 7.

Why Brad Marchand's Panthers success is a positive for Bruins, the four-time All-Star's former team Shanna McCarriston

Drake's betting curse has been well-established over the years. In 2024, the rapper bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup and the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals. Both teams lost their respective series as the Panthers defeated the Oilers, while the Mavericks fell at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

The Panthers took control of Sunday's Game 7 and ended up racing out to a 3-0 lead after two periods. Maple Leafs forward Max Domi scored the team's lone goal 2:07 into the third period, but the Panthers responded with three unanswered goals to put the game out of reach over the final 20 minutes.

The Maple Leafs now have the second-longest losing streak in NHL history in Game 7s after coming up short in their eighth consecutive Game 7. Only the New York Rangers -- who lost 10 consecutive Game 7s from 1937-84-- have dropped more consecutive winner-take-all contests.