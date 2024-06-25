Rapper Drake hasn't had the best track record when it comes to sports betting. The rapper placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup, but he ended up losing that wager when the Florida Panthers won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final by a 2-1 decision on Monday.

If the bet would've cashed, the rapper would've won $1.025 million.

This comes after Drake had also placed a $500,000 bet on the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. He came out on the losing end of that wager as well as the Celtics defeated the Mavericks in five games to win their 18th NBA title.

If the Mavericks bet came through, Drake would've taken home $1.375 million.

These two were the latest in what's become known as the "Drake Curse," where teams and athletes tend to lose when he either publicly supports or bets money on them.

After looking like a brutal bet earlier in the series, the Oilers roared back and nearly erased a 3-0 series deficit. Star forward Connor McDavid, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL playoff MVP, tallied three goals and five assists in Games 4 and 5 to help the Oilers climb back into the series.

If the Oilers would've completed the comeback, they would've been just the second team in NHL history to rally from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. However, the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs remain the only team in league history that has accomplished that feat.