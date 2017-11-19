DU Pioneers rebound to claim weekend split

Terry, Borgström help Pioneers avenge Friday night loss

One night after being outscored 3-1 in the final period of a disappointing loss, the #1 Denver Pioneers flipped the script on NCHC rival #3 North Dakota, using a three-goal third period of their own to cruise to a 4-1 win Saturday night at Magness Arena.

After being held scoreless the night before, DU (7-3-2, 3-3-0 NCHC) star Henrik Borgström was involved in every Pioneers goal, twice scoring and assisting on the other two. Borgström now leads the nation with 13 goals and is tied with Notre Dame’s Jake Evans for second with 22 points.

Borgström’s first of the night came on the power play while DU was trailing 1-0 late in the first period. UND’s (8-3-3, 3-2-1-1) Cole Smith was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding, giving DU a five-minute man advantage. The Pioneers needed less than one minute to capitalize, as Borgström scored off the 10th assist of the year from freshman Ian Mitchell.

Borgström with a LASER pic.twitter.com/DjZarabrjJ — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 19, 2017

The game held scoreless for the remainder of the first period and the entire second. DU goaltender Tanner Jaillet had a quiet night after a less than stellar game Friday. DU’s defensive unit allowed just 25 shots to be put on Jaillet, who turned away 24.

On the very first shift of the third period, DU snapped the tie on a goal from Adam Plant, who collected a pass in the slot from Troy Terry.

Troy Terry just served up his 18th point in 9 games #DU1NATION pic.twitter.com/ZTjMMn6uTw — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 19, 2017

7:52 into the period, Terry was back on the scoreboard with his seventh goal of the season, assisted by Mitchell and Borgström. Terry completed a three-point night when he assisted on Borgström’s second goal, which came three minutes later on the power play and put the game well out of reach for the Pioneers.

the artist never misses his mark pic.twitter.com/TroUpbElQD — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 19, 2017

Terry stays one point ahead of Borgström, and in front of every other player in the nation, with 23 points on the season. He’s been remarkably steady, recording points in 11 of 12 games and registering eight multi-point games.

Although Friday’s result could have been much different, a split against a solid UND team is by no means a disappointing result. The NCHC appears top heavy again, and DU currently sits in fourth at 3-3. Western Michigan appears to be for real, leading the league at 5-1, while #2 St. Cloud State could see themselves on top of the national polls again after dismantling Colorado College at home in a weekend sweep.

The Pioneers will be off next weekend before hitting the road to face Minnesota Duluth in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Championship Game Dec. 1-2.