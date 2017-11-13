Duck Tales: Happy HOF Induction Day!
Duck Tales: Happy HOF Induction Day!
Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame today.
DUCK TALES
- Here’s a story on the Selanne/Kariya induction. [Los Angeles Times]
- Phil Housley reflects on Teemu Selanne’s contributions to the NHL. [NHL.com]
- Selanne and Kariya were opposites off the ice. [The Star]
- Brandon Montour and Hampus Lindholm have picked up the scoring slack in the wake of the Ducks’ injury struggles. [OC Register]
- Could the Ducks miss the playoffs? [ESPN]
- Kevin Bieksa pranked the Ducks by pretending to be a security guard. [Arizona Sports]
AROUND THE NHL
- A recap of last night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. [Raw Charge]
- In AHL news, the Iowa Wild swept their weekend series with yesterday’s win over the Cleveland Monsters. [The Cannon]
- The Washington Capitals defeated the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout on Sunday. [CBC]
- The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled Phil Di Giuseppe and Lee Stempniak from the Charlotte Checkers. [Canes Country]
- The Hockey HOF festivities are still ignoring the gravity of concussions. [The New York Times]
- Bob McKenzie thinks that the Colorado Avalance are not done trading yet. [FanRag Sports]
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China