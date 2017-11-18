Duck Tales: The Search For A Left Winger
Duck Tales: The Search For A Left Winger
Plus an examination of the Ducks’ struggles.
DUCK TALES
- Analyzing the Ducks’ uncharacteristic early-season struggles. [SB Nation]
- The Ducks are #24 on USA Today’s NHL power rankings. [USA Today]
- Could Alex Galchenyuk, Evander Kane, James van Riemsdyk, or Sam Bennett be on the trade radar for the Ducks? [The Hockey News]
- A profile of Derek Grant. [Los Angeles Times]
- Katie Bieksa (Kevin’s wife) has written a novel. [OC Register]
AROUND THE NHL
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will decide on December 5 if Russia can compete in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. [CBC]
- The Columbus Blue Jackets and Cam Atkinson have agreed to terms on a seven year contract extension. [The Athletic]
- Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss bringing the NHL to Houston (beware of autoplay). [Yahoo Sports Videos]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are coping with the absence of Austen Matthews, but will still need him back as soon as possible. [Puck Daddy]
- Luke Sitowski of the Detroit Red Wings will be suspended 10 games for leaving the bench to fight during Wednesday’s game vs the Calgary Flames. [Winging It In Motown]
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...