Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has left his position and will join an alcohol abuse program, according to a Wednesday team statement. The Ducks placed Murray on administrative leave amid a pending workplace conduct investigation a day prior.

Murray, who began running Anaheim's hockey operations in November 2008, is the NHL's third longest tenured active general manager. The 66-year old earned the Jim Gregory Award -- the NHL's Executive of the Year award -- in 2014.

"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior," Murray said in a statement. "I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."

Jeff Solomon will take Murray's position until the team can find a long-term replacement, a process that could last until next summer. He joined the Ducks' organization as vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager in May.

Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samuel offered little verbal support to Murray on his way out of Anaheim.

"First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob," The Samuelis said in a statement. "We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind.

"Bob tendered his resignation this morning, while also informing us of his decision to enter an alcohol abuse program. While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help.

"We will now begin a methodical, extensive search for a permanent General Manager to lead us forward. We expect to complete this process no later than next summer."

The Ducks (7-4-3) return to the ice Thursday for a road game against the Seattle Kraken (4-8-1).