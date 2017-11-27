Ducks celebrate NHL anniversary with nude Ryan Kesler video, then apologize for it
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been insensitive'
The Anaheim Ducks are struggling both on and off the ice.
Sixth in the Pacific Division entering the new week, they used a video of a nude Ryan Kesler on Sunday (because why not, right?) to celebrate the NHL's 100th anniversary. The only problem, at least according to those who responded to the team's since-deleted Twitter post, was that they put the nude Kesler in front of female Ducks employees as part of the video.
Within hours of sharing the video, which had the Ducks center jokingly celebrating the league's 100th season in his "birthday suit" as he strolled past female coworkers in the Anaheim offices, the team removed it from Twitter and released a statement of apology:
A black rectangle was superimposed over Kesler's backside to limit the nudity, as is seen in screenshots of the video. But he still walks naked past two women, as noted by ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, before confronting a male coworker and, inevitably, eliciting backlash from the video's Twitter audience.
The video landed with a thud on social media, with some questioning whether the comedy was appropriate given the number of high-profile sexual harassment and assault allegations made across several industries recently, many of them involving the workplace.
