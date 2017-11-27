Ducks celebrate NHL anniversary with nude Ryan Kesler video, then apologize for it

Ducks center Ryan Kesler is featured naked in a since-deleted Twitter post by the team on Sunday. Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are struggling both on and off the ice.

Sixth in the Pacific Division entering the new week, they used a video of a nude Ryan Kesler on Sunday (because why not, right?) to celebrate the NHL's 100th anniversary. The only problem, at least according to those who responded to the team's since-deleted Twitter post, was that they put the nude Kesler in front of female Ducks employees as part of the video.

Within hours of sharing the video, which had the Ducks center jokingly celebrating the league's 100th season in his "birthday suit" as he strolled past female coworkers in the Anaheim offices, the team removed it from Twitter and released a statement of apology:

Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 26, 2017

A black rectangle was superimposed over Kesler's backside to limit the nudity, as is seen in screenshots of the video. But he still walks naked past two women, as noted by ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, before confronting a male coworker and, inevitably, eliciting backlash from the video's Twitter audience.