Ducks fire Randy Carlyle amid horrendous losing streak, GM Bob Murray to take over as interim coach

Randy Carlyle is out as Anaheim Ducks coach, and that should come as no big surprise.

The Ducks announced that Carlyle was relieved of his duties on Sunday, one day after the team suffered its seventh straight loss. Anaheim is in the midst of an absolutely miserable stretch, losing 19 of their past 21.

Taking over for Carlyle will be Ducks' general manager Bob Murray, who will assume the role in an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

"We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization," said Murray in a press release. "Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that."

This brings to an end Carlyle's second stint as Ducks head coach. After coaching Anaheim from 2005–2011 and leading the team to their first Stanley Cup win in 2007, Carlyle returned to the Ducks' bench in 2016 after a stint with the Maple Leafs. He departs with a career record of 384-256-96 in 736 games with the Ducks.

Anaheim has been hit pretty hard by injuries and has endured down years from key members of their aging core, but this latest stretch has been tough to watch. They've got the league's worst offense in terms of goals per game and have scored just eight goals over the course of their current seven-game losing streak.

And yet, despite their massive struggles of late, Anaheim is still in the playoff hunt. As of Sunday, the Ducks are just six points back of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.