Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller announced he will retire from the NHL at the end of the 2020-21 season, according to a press release by Anaheim on Thursday. Miller has been in the league for 18 years and is the all-time leader in wins among U.S.-born goaltenders with 390.

Miller's list of accomplishments is long. He is second in shutouts with 44 and games played with 794 among U.S.-born goaltenders. In his that career spanned nearly two decades, Miller won the 2010 Vezina Trophy and was named the Most Valuable Player and Best Goaltender in the 2010 Olympics. He also holds the NCAA record with most shutouts with 26.

"It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional," Miller said in his retirement announcement. "I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I'm thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL.

"Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm."

Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli also commented on his impressive career.

"Congratulations to Ryan on a storied career. You inspired us with your play but also your charitable work throughout your 18 NHL seasons. We are so proud to say the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history set the record while playing for the Ducks. Congratulations on a fabulous career," they said.

In his time in the NHL, Miller played for Anaheim, the Vancouver Canucks, the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres. The longest stop he had was in Buffalo, where he played for 12 years, Buffalo drafted Miller in 1999 and he led the franchise to back to back conference finals appearances between 2005 and 2007