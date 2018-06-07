Ducks goalie Ryan Miller got in a very strange Twitter tiff with Chrissy Teigen
The two poked fun at one another's profession and an unexpected rivalry was born
On the list of Twitter beefs -- or, at the very least, jokey beefs -- we never saw coming, Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller and supermodel Chrissy Teigen has to be pretty high on the list.
Teigen...you know her. She's a model. She's outspoken. She's married to John Legend. She's funny on Twitter.
Miller is the veteran NHL goalie who has spent time with the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and, presently, the Ducks. (Also the St. Louis Blues, but we don't talk about that.)
Earlier this week, Teigen tweeted about her confidence in being able to excel in the crease as a hockey goalie, presumably while watching some Stanley Cup Final action between the Capitals and Golden Knights.
Some hockey folks had fun with the claim, including the Los Angeles Kings, who invited Teigen to put her money where her mouth is. Or their money where her mouth is? I don't know, something like that.
Teigen and the Kings went back and forth a bit, and fun was had by all.
But then Miller caught wind of Teigen's claims on Wednesday night and he decided to jump in on the action. Since the model poked fun at his profession, he decided to give it right back.
The Ducks shared Miller's responses on their official team page, and that's when things got a bit ugly. A significant number of hockey fans took the exchange way too seriously and started going at Teigen for her initial comments, which prompted a flurry of nastiness in her mentions from "Hockey Twitter," which has been known to be a little too self-serious and toxic at times.
While some went after Teigen, others went after Miller for being too defensive and taking things too personally. The goalie had to follow up and let everyone know he was just joking around.
It's up to you to decide whether you think Miller was really joking or legitimately a little irked about Teigen's claims regarding his occupation. In any case, the only real way to settle this beef is with Teigen in goalie pads and Miller in a bikini. The truth is out there, we just have to commit to finding it.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban are a couple
The two have been a rumored couple for months, but now they're official after hitting the red...
-
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game 5 picks
Stephen Oh is 26-5 when picking Washington or Vegas
-
Mystics game sells out thanks to Caps
The Mystics ultimately made admission to the game free because secondary prices were getting...
-
Islanders part ways with Doug Weight
All the hirings, firings and retirements of the hockey world in one place
-
Capitals romp to 6-2 win in Game 4
The Capitals came out firing at home, scoring four straight goals before the Knights got on...
-
2018 NHL playoffs schedule and results
Here's your guide for how to watch this year's Stanley Cup playoffs