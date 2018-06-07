Ducks goalie Ryan Miller got in a very strange Twitter tiff with Chrissy Teigen

On the list of Twitter beefs -- or, at the very least, jokey beefs -- we never saw coming, Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller and supermodel Chrissy Teigen has to be pretty high on the list.

Teigen...you know her. She's a model. She's outspoken. She's married to John Legend. She's funny on Twitter.

Miller is the veteran NHL goalie who has spent time with the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and, presently, the Ducks. (Also the St. Louis Blues, but we don't talk about that.)

Earlier this week, Teigen tweeted about her confidence in being able to excel in the crease as a hockey goalie, presumably while watching some Stanley Cup Final action between the Capitals and Golden Knights.

I feel like can absolutely be a hockey goalie — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 3, 2018

Some hockey folks had fun with the claim, including the Los Angeles Kings, who invited Teigen to put her money where her mouth is. Or their money where her mouth is? I don't know, something like that.

Just talked to our GM and he wants you to come tryout. You in? — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 3, 2018

Teigen and the Kings went back and forth a bit, and fun was had by all.

Yes WAIT TIL YOU SEE THIS. you won’t regret it. I’m gonna be like that guy who tried out for the NFL at 30. What’s his name...mark wahlberg. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 3, 2018

I ran some numbers and if you lay on your side and lift your top leg up and down the entire game, you stop 99.9% of attempted goals. The rest is up to defense. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 3, 2018

But then Miller caught wind of Teigen's claims on Wednesday night and he decided to jump in on the action. Since the model poked fun at his profession, he decided to give it right back.

I feel like I can absolutely be a super model https://t.co/tGLpgW9pxd — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

I ran some numbers and if you lay on your side in an exotic location you look hot. The rest is up to the photographer. https://t.co/5cJhe3S3oW — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

The Ducks shared Miller's responses on their official team page, and that's when things got a bit ugly. A significant number of hockey fans took the exchange way too seriously and started going at Teigen for her initial comments, which prompted a flurry of nastiness in her mentions from "Hockey Twitter," which has been known to be a little too self-serious and toxic at times.

Do not joke about men or sports, for real. Thank you for opening up my mentions to the SHAMBLES that is angry hockey fans, Anaheim Ducks! https://t.co/WGVISfIiz5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 7, 2018

While some went after Teigen, others went after Miller for being too defensive and taking things too personally. The goalie had to follow up and let everyone know he was just joking around.

It was a joke🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

But thank you to everyone who let me know so passionately that I could never be a supermodel 😂. — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

Twitter bucket list:

⭕️Blocked by Trump

✅Chirp @chrissyteigen with a joke to inspire her to reply and have it go waaay off course

⭕️convince @joerogan chiropractic and osteopathic alignment is real

⭕️3 day flame war with @pattonoswalt over something trivial in a subtweet — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) June 7, 2018

It's up to you to decide whether you think Miller was really joking or legitimately a little irked about Teigen's claims regarding his occupation. In any case, the only real way to settle this beef is with Teigen in goalie pads and Miller in a bikini. The truth is out there, we just have to commit to finding it.