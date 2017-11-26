Ducks @ Kings MORNING THOUGHTS: Call me Optimistic

Ducks finally leave SoCal for some games, hopefully with some new found energy.

Well it’s a new day, and the feeling of hatred towards the Kings hasn’t subsided (as it always burns deep). In the upcoming week, as the Ducks continue their road trip, I have a feeling we make look upon this game with gratitude.

“You could tell we wanted this one. You win in the shootout or overtime, you feel like a million bucks. And if you lose, you feel like a zero.” - Kevin Bieksa

Kevin Bieksa sums it up right there. No, not the win-lose part. “You could tell we wanted this one”. You could tell the Ducks wanted this win. This is something we have not felt in some time (apart from the goaltenders). The Ducks have been playing sluggish and incomplete hockey as of late. Simply put, they haven’t been playing like they wanted to win. But this game was different.

They came out physical and energetic. This is expected for a Ducks-Kings game, on a back-to-back nonetheless, but the Ducks needed something to stir the pot a little. They ended up on the wrong side of a shootout, but hopefully this brings some life back to the Anaheim Ducks as they face a difficult road trip.

If you need any more encouragement just remember the Ducks killed off a penalty, in overtime! That might be the first time since moving to 3-on-3. That’s a positive sign.

Best and Worst

Best - Goaltending is still the best takeaway from Ducks games. Ryan Miller wasn’t tested heavily to start the game. He certainly came up with some huge saves late though, including saving Dustin Brown’s first attempt on the game-tying goal. He played excellent in overtime and came up just short in overtime.

Worst - The onslaught of injuries for the Ducks continue as Rickard Rakell is the latest victim. It’s listed as an upper-body injury and there’s no set time for when he’ll return but Carlyle’s update isn’t encouraging.

Next injury: the rest of the team is out for the season. Wild Wing will be the replacement. — Phillip Gaudon (@Mato_tipila) November 26, 2017

Three Stars of the Game

3. Dustin Brown - Any goon that can get away with an embellishment call the way he did in overtime deserves a star. It was a clear high-stick on Montour, but if anything, the graze made you less ugly, so stop flailing around like it almost killed you. #IHateYouBrown

2. Ryan Miller - Miller didn’t miss a beat after returning from injury, saving 33 of 34 shots.

1. Corey Perry - Dishing out the assist that created the lone goal for the Ducks, Perry continues to do his best at playing with under-talented players (not you Rakell) while leading the team in assists.

The Ducks next game is Monday night as the visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

As a parting gift, here is Kevin Bieksa ending Andy Andreoff’s night.