Ducks @ Kings Recap: Close but No Dice

Ducks give up tying goal late in their eventual shootout loss to rival Kings

It was round two of the fearsome rivalry between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings. Both teams have been playing rather poorly as of late, but always bring an intense and physical game when playing one another. The Ducks scored early, but the Kings found a way to tie it late and eventually win in a shootout. Although this is a disappointing loss for the Ducks, they still manage to grab a point, and hopefully this gets the gears going for the difficult road trip ahead of them. Here’s your recap.

First Period

As we all know, the Ducks and Kings do not get along. If anyone wasn’t sure of this, then you quickly figured it out after three fights happened even before the half way mark of the first period.

To no one’s surprise, Mike Liambus was the first to initiate a fight. As the Kings were clearing their zone, Liambus dropped gloves and skated right for Kurtis MacDermid, who we all hate for concussing Ondrej Kase with that vicious hit in the teams’ previous meeting. It was a little bit humorous to watch, however, because Liambus was about a foot shorter and couldn’t even extend his arm long enough to get any good hits.

The next altercation to occur was with surprise Duck Andrew Cogliano. He and Oscar Fantenberg exchanged a few shoves behind the Kings net until Fantenberg finally dropped the gloves and Cogliano took him to the ground as the two tugged on one another. This was only the 4th fight in Cogliano’s career so it’s nice to seeing him step up for the team.

The highlight fight of the game (so far) was no doubt the one involving Kevin Bieksa. Remember a few weeks ago when Philly came to town and Bieksa superman punched Gudas into a coma? Well Andy Andreoff clearly didn’t watch that game because he fell victim to the same fate. As he reached for Bieksa’s jersey, Bieksa lunged forward and clocked him square in the jaw. Andreoff went straight to the ground. He did manage to jump back up unsure of what exactly just happened as Bieksa was already skating to the box.

DUCKS GOAL: 10:08 - Corey Perry glided into the zone as the remaining Ducks trailed behind him, and does his usual power move at the right circle but opted to drag the puck behind the net. As he came around the net he found Nick Ritchie sitting uncontested in the slot for the easy one timer goal. Ducks lead 1-0.

Ryan Miller was in net for the Ducks tonight. The Ducks had done a good job of limiting opportunities for the Kings. As a result, Miller was not heavily tested in the first period. Miller made the necessary saves look easy, seeing everything very well.

The first period ends with the Ducks up 1-0, while trailing in shots 11-7.

Second Period

A rather uneventful period after all that occurred in the first. Miller had still looked great, fending off several good scoring chances by the Kings. The Ducks also got some decent looks.

But the Ducks got stuck in their own zone for an extended period of time, including two icings, but managed to escape letting in any goals and only allowed two shots during that time. Good work by Roy, Ritchie, and Bieksa even while being exhausted.

Best chance for the Ducks (so far) came around 14 minutes when Anotine Vermette got a fortuitous bounce and got an open shot from the top of the slot, but Quick got enough of the pad on it to push it away.

With just under 3 minutes to go in the second, the Ducks finally drew a penalty after holding the offensive zone for their longest period. It always seems like the Kings never get penalties when playing the Ducks.

With 25 seconds left, Fowler got caught too far up on a play and got a delayed slashing penalty (trying to stop an odd man rush) as the Kings clear and broke out with numbers. Miller made the save but the Ducks would be on the penalty at the start of the 3rd.

Period ends with the Ducks still up 1-0, still trailing in shots 20-15.

Third Period

Ducks started the period down a man but killed the penalty without allowing a shot on goal.

Ritchie forced a turnover with the puck sitting about 7 feet away from the net. Grant was the first one there and took a slap shot from point blank but missed. Perry was able to grab the puck and feed it again to Grant, but Quick got his stick on the puck to make the save.

Ducks caught a break with 7 minutes left. Derek Forbert came streaking down the left boards as he got a drop pass and rang it off the inside post. It went off Miller’s back and as he scrambles looking for it, he ended up kicking it loose behind the net, almost kicking it into the net.

A huge save by Miller! Adrian Kempe fanned on a shot from the top of the circles, and the puck went straight to Marian Gaborik who looked for room to score on the left side. But Miller was there to rob him. Miller followed it up after the next faceoff by robbing Doughty with the glove as Doughty came in from the left and tried to go far corner.

Kings goal: 18:28 - Loose puck around the net. Dustin Brown was able to grab it behind the net and tried a wrap around. Miller dove to save it but couldn’t get a hold of it. Brown got possession again and roofed it for the tie.

With just under a minute, Chris Wagner received a drop pass from Silfverberg and toe draged into the slot but Quick came out to contest it making the game saving stop.

Overtime

The Ducks and Kings went took turns maintaining possession for extended periods of time. Both teams got some chances but nothing hit the net.

Montour got called for a high stick (which I’m not sure how it wasn’t also an embellishment call) as Brown attempts a triple axel flailing the arms as he falls. After replay the stick barely grazes his chin and he’s clearly fine.

To sum up the penalty kill in short, it was madness! But the Ducks managed to kill it as the final seconds ticked.

Shootout

Save - Jussi Jokinen comes in fast swinging right as Miller plays aggressive, he shoots left side but Miller gets the pad on it.

Goal – Perry doing his recent used fake slap, then drags it right and slides in in as Quick bites

Save – Brodzinski comes in and as he goes to make a move he loses the puck and Miller doesn’t even need a save

Save – Silfverberg comes in fast and tries his usual wrister top glove but shoots high

Goal – Anze Kopitar out waits Miller, fakes right, comes back forehand and slides it in as Miller goes right to keep the Kings alive.

Save – Cam Fowler moves to the forehand and has Quick beat but hits the post

Goal – Trevor Lewis rings it right side after a quick move

Save – Kevin Roy takes the wrist shot in between the circles but Quick had him all the way.

Ducks lose this one 2-1 in a disappointing shootout loss that was a 1:32 away from being a 1-0 regulation victory.

The Ducks are back in action Monday night in Chicago against the Blackhawks as they truly begin their road trip.