Ducks @ Sharks PREVIEW: Get the Ice Packs Ready

Less Than 50 Shots Against Would Be Ideal

Game #20

Anaheim Ducks @ San Jose Sharks

Monday, November 20th, 7:30 PM PST

TV: SN, FS-W

Radio: AM 830, AnaheimDucks.com

Your Enemy: Fear the Fin (Tweet at my fellow KEEN Footwear coworker @hala_stark for a Sharks perspective)

Your favorite Anaheim Ducks are back in action with a division matchup against the San Jose Sharks. The Ducks are finishing the second half of a unique back to back. After beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 Sunday at home in Anaheim, the Ducks are quickly flying to the Bay Area for a Monday night showdown in San Jose.

The Ducks have already played their California rivals once this season. Two weeks ago on November 4th, the Sharks were able to pull out a shootout win against Anaheim in San Jose. Although the scoreboard was tight, it was not exactly indicative of the play. The Sharks generated 45 shots against American Hero Ryan Miller to the Ducks miniscule 26. The Sharks have an extra day of rest, which could give them an even bigger advantage on the ice.

Anaheim will look to build on a strong power play showing from last night. Rickard Rakell and Brandon Montour both found the twine while on the man advantage. Also worth noting, Corey Perry picked up two assists. That could prove difficult as the Sharks are second overall in the league on the penalty kill (88.9%). The only team ahead of them is the Los Angeles Kings.

Who To Watch

Which Anaheim goaltender will be in net Monday night? John Gibson is coming off a 50 save effort on Sunday and should, and hopefully, get the night off in San Jose. If the Ducks do not want to break John Gibson yet again, we will most likely see Reto Berra in the crease. Ryan Miller is still about a week away from seeing game action due to a lower body injury. That leaves third stringer Berra as the probable goalie. Reto Berra has appeared in three games so far this season posting a .903 SV%. That is not the most comforting to see heading into a hostile shark tank. Get well soon, Miller.

Bold Strategy

The Ducks need to stay out of the penalty box. I’m sure you have never heard that one before. Anaheim took eight minor penalties against the Florida Panthers. Maybe you can get away with that against that kind of team, but you cannot play with fire against the Sharks. Even though San Jose is second to last on the power play this season (14.5%), they still have players like Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski (go Badgers), and Joe Thornton. Giving the Sharks that many opportunities against a tired Anaheim PK could prove detrimental. Randy Carlyle will have to try to keep players in check for this to happen.

The Ducks are bleeding shots to the opposition as of late. The Panthers put up an astounding 52 shots on the board Sunday night to Anaheim’s 28. In total, Florida had 88 shot attempts. If Anaheim wants to collect four points in forty-eight hours, they need to tighten up their play in the defensive zone. It may be smart to play some offense tonight. Good luck, Berra. You are probably going to need it.